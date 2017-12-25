Wizkid, Davido settle rift on stage [VIDEO]

The rivalry between Nigerian top artistes, Davido and Wizkid seems to be over. Both artiste reconciled after Wizkid, during his concert at Eko Convention Center in Lagos, brought Davido on stage. In the video released by BBN star, Bisola, both artistes performed ‘Fia’ , shook hands and danced together to the amazement of fans. This […]

