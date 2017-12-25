 Wizkid joins Davido to perform “Fia” at #WizkidTheConcert – YNaija | Nigeria Today
Wizkid joins Davido to perform "Fia" at #WizkidTheConcert

Wizkid joins Davido to perform “Fia” at #WizkidTheConcert
Nigerian singers, Davido and Wizkid, who had been thought to be at loggerheads were seen performing together at the latter's concert, #WizkidTheConcert. More Davido and Wizkid moments at #WizkidTheConcert pic.twitter.com/xtugOQN8vI. — Y! Online

