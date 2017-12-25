Wizkid signs young Ahmed to his label, pledges N10m [VIDEO]

Wizkid on Sunday night, signed a young boy simply identified as Ahmed to his record label, Starboy Entertainment. He made the announcement during his show at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos. Wizkid had spotted Ahmed from Ijebu-Ode in the crowd and brought him up to rap. He later announced a record deal for him and […]

