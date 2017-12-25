 Wizkid Signs Young ‘Ahmed’ To Starboy, Promises Him N10 Million After Superb Performance | Nigeria Today
Wizkid Signs Young ‘Ahmed’ To Starboy, Promises Him N10 Million After Superb Performance

On Christmas Eve, popular Nigerian star, Wizkid, held his much anticipated homecoming concert ‘Wizkid The Concert’ in Lagos and the show surely lived up to the hype and expectations.

Aside from the fact that the “Manya” crooner used the moment to quell the prevailing rumours of a rivalry between him and another sensational singer, Davido; thus inviting him on stage as they both perform “FIA” together; Wizkid also announced the signing of a new kid Ahmed to his record label Starboy Entertainment.

Ahmed got the deal and was also blessed with a N10 million commitment after impressing Wizkid and fans who attended the concert at Eko Convention Center with his decent rap skills.

Wizkid’s final surprise was bringing his 6 year old son Boluwatife to join him on stage.

Tife is the first of his three sons.

