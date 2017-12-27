 Wizkid, Tiwa Savage robbed at Lagos Airport | Nigeria Today
Wizkid, Tiwa Savage robbed at Lagos Airport

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Entertainment

Two of Nigeria’s biggest pop artistes, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage, were on Tuesday robbed at the Lagos Airport. The private jet boarded by the music stars, was robbed on the Lagos airport runway. Both of them were returning from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, where they had gone to perform at an end-of-the-year gig. The cargo […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

