Wizkid Visits Davido At Home, Plans Hit Collabo

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Wizkid DavidoFew days after they performed together at #30BillionConcert, Wizkid has visited his new “best friend” Davido in his Lekki Phase 1 home. The visit is believed to be a further confirmation of their desire to forge a better relationship after their bitter feud that also pitched their numerous fans against each other. Recall that Davido…

