Wole Soyinka : This man is one of the coolest Nigerians ever, so put some respect on his name – Pulse Nigeria
|
TheNewsGuru
|
Wole Soyinka : This man is one of the coolest Nigerians ever, so put some respect on his name
Pulse Nigeria
The kids of today might only know Wole Soyinka as the 83-year-old man with the coolest Afro in the world. The silver-haired literary giant might seem to be a relic of an old generation in the eyes of millennials. This is because most cool kids on …
#Fuelscarcity: Wole Soyinka purported silence on Buhari's misrule divides opinions on social media
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!