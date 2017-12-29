World Bank Hails Oyo On School Census Report

BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

The World Bank has lauded the Oyo State Government on the 2016/2017 Annual School Census report.

The Bank’s representative in Nigeria, Mr. Tunde Adekola who gave the recommendation on Thursday during a presentation of the report to the key-stakeholders in the state said, “Oyo State has better educational services for all.”

According to him, the report will help in appropriating resources and making appropriate decisions base on available data to enhance efficiency.

He said this was the acceptable practice world over pointing out that an exercise like this, “will improve on educational standard and efficiency of the state’s educational system.

“Available data in this report can be used as tools for policy dialogue. This will help the policy makers like governors, commissioners to make appropriate decisions that can improve the state’s educational development.”

The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Adeniyi Olowofela said the report will assist education stakeholders in the state in the area of education development and planning.

“We will give the PDF of this report to ICT centres and make it available online to everyone. As the results of our giant stride in education, we have been invited in London to give account of our excellent performance in education”, the commissioner said.

Also speaking, the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Mrs. Aminat Atere explained that, “this document today resulted from several activities which included planning meetings of heads of education sectors with UNICEF officials, training of enumerators, supervisors and coordinators, field work involving administration and retrieval of information, annual validation of the raw data then inputting of data into the Education Management Information System (EMIS) server through a network system of computers using designated software.

“The inputted data was then cleaned, an interim report was generated and presented to the stakeholders for comments and adoption.”