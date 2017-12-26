World’s First AI & Blockchain-Based Dating & Relationship Project – Viola.AI, Sets to Disrupt the Love Industry

Asia’s First and Largest Lunch Dating Company Lunch Actually Group announces the launch of its Initial Coin Offering (ICO); its pre-sale already commenced with the largest bonus of 70% bonus tokens (until 31 Dec 2017). It offers local and global users an exciting and unique opportunity to be a part of the industry’s first AI-driven platform which is set to become the world’s most powerful and effective platform for dating and relationships.

The dating industry has grown tremendously in the last decade with the rise of technology and emergence of mobile dating services. However, there are also more cases of online love scams, dating fatigue, abuse of users’ data, and increasing dating and relationship challenges, which contributes to higher divorce rates.

Viola.AI is our solution. She will be the first dating and relationship A.I. that evolves with the users – creating a global and borderless full loop solution from dating, courtship, relationship to marriage.

Viola.AI is equipped with several core capabilities:

The Smartest A.I in the Love Industry

Provides highly personalized matching and discreet relationship advices which evolves according to the user’s relationship status by employing A.I. with personalised machine learning engine and natural language empathy. Viola.AI will be trained by the Group’s 13 years of accumulated service experience, 3500 datasets and 1.1 billion data points.

Bridging the Gap with Blockchain Technology

Protects users through Real-ID Verification with visual recognition technology, facilitates safe and efficient transactions with Viola.AI Wallet and Hedged Escrow System. The deployment of decentralized system and blockchain technology enables high security and authentication of users, preventing any identity theft and protecting against data tampering and the infrastructure of Viola.AI.

Creating Community-based Marketplace with VIOLA Tokens

Provides timely recommendations to address each user’s needs for goods and services, offers strong community support with quality content and advice that addresses user’s enquiry. With Ethereum Smart Contracts in place, users can interact and transact with contributors and merchants at ease as all parties will receive the agreed-upon revenue share or commissions.

“Viola.AI is a project that has been in the making for years based on our 13 years of experience in the dating and relationships industry. We are excited that by leveraging on the latest AI & blockchain technology, we are able to bring this dream into reality and offer the most comprehensive and effective tool to better any relationships. Through Viola.AI, we look forward to helping billions of singles and couples worldwide fulfill their dreams of finding love and happiness,” said CEO and Co-Founder of Viola.AI, Violet Lim.

Demand for VIOLA Tokens

Pre-sale ongoing now with the largest bonus of 70% bonus tokens until 31 Dec 2017

Next tier of pre-sale will continue, and supporters can get 50% bonus tokens from 1 Jan – 31 Jan 2018

Public sale will begin on 14 March 2018

To learn more and to take part in Token sales, visit www.viola.ai

About Lunch Actually Group

The first and largest dating company in Asia, Lunch Actually Group has over 13 years of experience in offline matchmaking, online and mobile dating and date coaching services. It has arranged over 100,000 dates with 85% matches satisfaction rate.

Viola.AI community: Telegram

