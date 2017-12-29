Xavi: De Bruyne Is City’s Messi

Barcelona legend, Xavi Hernandez believes Pep Guardiola has instilled the Barcelona DNA at City, making Kevin de Bruyne his Messi.

Guardiola moved to the EPL last season, on the back of successful spells at Barcelona and Bayern, but could not secure a trophy in his first season.

Many expected the Spaniard to change his tactics to suit the EPL, but he did not and instead built his team around De Bruyne. City have stormed to 18 straight wins in the league this season.

“Pep’s teams win as teams, but even the most special sides need that player to look to when they need something special,” the World Cup winner said in The Mirror.

“At Barcelona we had it with Messi and this team Manchester City have it with De Bruyne.

“Every time he has the ball, you get the feeling that he is going to do something special with it.

“Not every game you can win 3-0 or 4-0, especially in the Champions League and that is when you need one moment of brilliance from a special player.

“David Silva is playing the best football of his career. I can see just from watching him he is learning off Pep.

“He is not a young player anymore, but when you have a player of such intelligence and such vision, it does not matter.”

