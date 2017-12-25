Xmas: Gov. Ikpeazu pardons 9 prisoners

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has granted pardon to nine inmates serving various jail terms at the Enugu, Aba, Umuahia and Kirikiri prisons.

Chief Umeh Kalu, Chairman, State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, announced this in a statement made available to the Newsmen in Umuahia on Monday.

Kalu, who is the State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, said that the gesture was in the spirit of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He said that the inmates were convicted for various offences including murder, stealing, Advanced Free Fraud and assault.

According to him, the governor also ordered the release of a female murder convict, while two inmates had their death sentences commuted to life imprisonment.

Kalu stated that the governor’s action was predicated on the advice of the advisory council.

“The governor wishes that the released prisoners will take advantage of the new lease of life granted to them and forever refrain from criminility and remain law-abiding,” he further said.

