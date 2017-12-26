 Manchester City’s Yaya Toure agrees to play for Ivory Coast again – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester City’s Yaya Toure agrees to play for Ivory Coast again – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Manchester City's Yaya Toure agrees to play for Ivory Coast again
Daily Post Nigeria
Seluk, who represents Toure, said on Tuesday that the 34-year-old is willing to return to Ivory Coast duty if called upon. The midfielder last played for his country in September 2016. Seluk tweeted, “Yaya @ YayaToure has decided to return to Ivory
Yaya Toure ends international retirementVanguard
Yaya Toure will not leave Manchester City in January, says agent Dimitry SelukSkySports
Yaya Toure reverses Ivory Coast retirementGoal.com
Evening Standard –Manchester Evening News –Sports Illustrated –Sports Mole
all 22 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.