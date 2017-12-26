Yaya Toure Set To Rejoin Ivory Coast

Manchester City midfielder, Yaya Toure has announced the end of his international retirement with Ivory Coast. The 34-year-old former Barcelona playmaker last played for the Elephants in September 2016. Although he was part of the Ivorian team that won the 2015 African Cup of Nations and has over 100 appearances for the team, he failed…

The post Yaya Toure Set To Rejoin Ivory Coast appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

