Yaya Toure Set To Rejoin Ivory Coast
Manchester City midfielder, Yaya Toure has announced the end of his international retirement with Ivory Coast. The 34-year-old former Barcelona playmaker last played for the Elephants in September 2016. Although he was part of the Ivorian team that won the 2015 African Cup of Nations and has over 100 appearances for the team, he failed…
