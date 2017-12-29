YEAR ENDER REVIEW: Bitter trend for sugar

YEAR IN REVIEW: May 2017

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The year 2017 has been bitter for sugar consumers in Uganda. In a trend set in December 2016 when it hit Shs5000, the price of sugar for home consumption continued to climb and his Shs7000 per kilogram – a new record high.

This was attributed to shortages caused by prolonged drought, harvesting of immature sugarcane and increased export to Kenya and Rwanda.

The tension over prices kept the Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Amelia Kyambadde, busy as she darted from meetings with manufacturers, to meetings with traders, and press briefings for journalists.

On May 13 she issued a directive that a kilogram of sugar should not be sold at a price exceeding Shs5000. But her plea on government enforcement agencies to restrain and arrest traders selling sugar above that price went unheeded.

Kyambadde switched to promising that government would import some sugar to fill the gap. But this too flopped as sugar millers insisted they have enough stock and heaped blame for high prices on wholesalers and retailers.

Share on: WhatsApp

The post YEAR ENDER REVIEW: Bitter trend for sugar appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

