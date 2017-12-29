YEAR ENDER REVIEW: Budget-reading month

YEAR IN REVIEW: June 2017

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | June 8: This is traditionally the budget-reading month and Matia Kasaija, the Minister for Finance, Planning and Economic Development read a Shs29trillion National Budget.

The government increased budgetary allocations to the Science and Information Technology sectors.

Earlier on June 6, President Yoweri Museveni had delivered the State-of-the-Nation Address, in which he spoke on torture, infrastructure development, and commercial agriculture.

June 22-

Uganda hosts a UN-backed Refugee Solidarity Summit attended by world leaders including UN Secretary General Antonio Gueterres.

The UN boss lauded Uganda’s open door refugee policy as exemplary. A total of $358million was raised at the event to cater to the refugee influx in the country.

Share on: WhatsApp

The post YEAR ENDER REVIEW: Budget-reading month appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

