YEAR ENDER REVIEW: CMI arrests police

YEAR IN REVIEW: October 2017

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Oct.24: Two senior commanders in the Uganda Police Force are arrested and interrogated, and detained by the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) causing panic and tension in the Uganda Police Force.

A day later, more officers attached to the Police’s Flying Squad Unit are taken for questioning by CMI into activities of the elite Police Unit.

The officers, it later emerges, are being investigated over a wide range of high profile cases handled by the unit during the recent past including the murders of Assistant Inspector General of Police (IGP) Andrew Felix Kaweesi, besides operating private cells and orchestrating armed robberies and committing abuses against refugees in the country including repatriating some of the refugees back to their countries of origin against their will.

