YEAR ENDER REVIEW: Ingrid a spoiler as FDC misses EALA seat, again

YEAR IN REVIEW: February 2017
Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | For the second time in two cycles, Uganda’s biggest opposition party, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), missed out on having a slot among the team of nine to represent Uganda in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA). And, once again, internal bickering and disorganisation with in FDC was to blame.
Although then-party President Mugisha Muntu seconded by former Kaberamaido Woman MP, Florence Ibi Ekwau as the official party candidate (which some say would have ensured an automatic pass for an FDC candidate), another faction of FDC; led by the Secretary General Nandala Mafabi seconded the party strongwoman Ingrid Kamateneti Turinawe.
Turinawe, received a hostile reception for previously referring to the legislators as “pigs” as FDC became a subject of jest and was outmaneuvered in the voting. Both its candidates flopped in a race featuring 46 candidates.
The winners were Christopher Okumu Opoka (UPC), Susan Nakawuki (Independent), Mukasa Mbidde (DP), Dennis Namara (NRM), Mary Mugyenyi (341 votes), Steven Odong (NRM), Paul Musamali (NRM), Mathias Kasamba (NRM) and Rose Akol (NRM).
