YEAR REVIEW: 2017 winners & losers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | winners & losers of 2017

Winners

UN refugees

June 22- Uganda hosted a UN-backed Refugee Solidarity Summit attended by world leaders; including UN Secretary General Antonio Gueterres. The UN boss lauded Uganda’s open door refugee policy as exemplary. Up to US$358million (Approx.Shs1.3 trillion) was raised at the event to cater to the refugee influx in the country.

Joshua Cheptegei

Joshua Cheptegei won a silver medal in the 10,000 metre men’s race at the IAAF World Championship in London, U.K. It was a redemption for the long-distance runner who earlier in March, had collapsed as he was just about to win gold during the World Cross Country Championship held in Kampala. Cheptegei’s silver medal earned him $30,000.

Aga Khan

The Aga Khan, who is the spiritual leader of the Ismailia Muslim Sect and also head of the Aga Khan Development Network with investments in Uganda, was awarded Uganda’s highest honour— the “Most Excellent Order”. This was during the 55th Independence Day celebrations in Bushenyi where he was the guest of honour. President Yoweri Museveni hails the Aga Khan for his contribution to Uganda’s economy. The Aga Khan’s business portfolio in Uganda is valued at about Shs 3.6 trillion in banking, leisure and hospitality, media, health, education and energy.

Justice Solome Bossa

Justice Solome Bossa is elected as a judge of the International Criminal Court which sits in The Hague, Netherlands. Bossa was elected by The Assembly of the State Parties in New York, U.S.

Yoweri Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni marked the 70th anniversary of his baptism at St Luke Church of Uganda, Kinoni Archdeaconry in Rwampara, Mbarara District. The event caused controversy when some people misinterpreted it as Museveni attempting to lower his age to 70 years – happening, as it did, amidst a clamour to amend the presidential age limit capped at 75 in the constitution.

Losers

Ibrahim Abiriga

City Hall Magistrate’s Court fines Ibrahim Abiriga, the MP for Arua Municipality, Shs 40,000 for urinating on a wall fence near the Ministry of Finance offices in Kampala city. Abiriga, who became renowned for dressing in outfits that are yellow to reflect his love for the ruling NRM party, pleaded guilty of the charges of committing a nuisance by easing himself in a public space contrary to the Local Government (Kampala City Council) Maintenance of Law and Order Ordinance, 2006. He paid the fine and walked free.

Sam Kutesa

Foreign Affairs minister Sam Kutesa, with the help of his wife Edith Gasana, allegedly solicited the $500,000 bribe from Chinese investors. An FBI Special Agent Thomas McNulty made the claim before a U.S. court in a case involving the Chinese; Chi Ping Patrick Ho and Cheikh Gadio, a one-time foreign minister of Senegal. They face charges of bribery.

Stephen Isabalija

Stephen Isabalija, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development is sacked by President Museveni after ten months on the job. Isabalija was fired after he cancelled an MoU between the government of Uganda and China Africa Investment and Development Company, a driving force behind large-scale Chinese projects in the country.

Mengo Hospital

Mengo Hospital in Kampala suffered major negative publicity when several patients who were treated in a medical camp at the hospital died. The patients died after undergoing surgery done by a visiting team from America led by Prof. Michael Haglund of Duke Global Health Institute.

Share on: WhatsApp

The post YEAR REVIEW: 2017 winners & losers appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

