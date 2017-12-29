Yoruba Singer Tope Alabi Dedicates And Moves Into Newly Completed Mansion

If you have ever doubted the abilities of God, you need to read the history of this veteran Yoruba gospel artist, Tope Alabi. God has continued to show her love and shower she and her husband with amazing goodies live can offer.

Yesterday, being 2018th December 2017, the singer dedicated and moved into her newly complete mansion, situated at Fagba, Iju Lagos. She dedicated the house, and had a house-warming ceremony the same day.

The project according to her has been on since two years ago and its sits atop two plots of land. According to a source. Tope Alabi and her family moved out of her current apartment which she bought years ago. The dedication ceremony was performed by Pastor Femi Emmanuel of the Living Spring Chapel, Lagos.

Tope has been married to Soji for over 16 years;

“For us to be in the ministry for over 16 years now is by the grace of God. The administration of the ministry has been assigned to my husband and I don’t poke about at all. Mine is to prepare for programmes.





Whenever he gives the signals that all is set, I am ready. If there is a need for any material— either for my own use or for the home— I make a request and he provides. God has been using him tremendously for me and the ministry. So, at no point in time did we ever quarrel over business issues. The business isn’t mine but his (Soji’s).”