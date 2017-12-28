You are a Pastor, stop telling lies, Fayose tells Osibanjo

Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose has ask Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to stop telling lies.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, in response to the Vice-President comments on Tuesday, on NNPC being in-charge of fuel trading not the Federal government, Fayose wondered if NNPC is now an autonomous agency of the federal government?

“What is the difference between NNPC and the federal government? Who is NNPC and who is federal government? Is NNPC now an autonomous agency of the federal government?” he asked

“Where is NNPC getting the money with which it is subsidizing petrol with N26 per litre? Is NNPC spending money from the sales of crude oil that should be paid into the federation account to pay subsidy?”

Fayose said he likes the vice-president because he is a pastor and it will be unfair for him to join others in Buhari’s government to lie to Nigerians.

“I like the vice-president, he is a pastor and I don’t believe that he will also join others in Buhari’s government to lie to Nigerians.

“However, this one that he presented NNPC as an agency of the federal government that can allocate fund without the approval of the president is very strange to me.”

The governor wonders where NNPC is getting money from to subsidy fuel for N26 per litre even when the Federal government announced the removal of subsidy on petrol and went on to increase the pump price of petrol to N145 per litre in May 2016.

“Is it from sales of crude oil? Does it now mean that the NNPC is spending part of the proceeds of the sale of crude oil outside allocation to the federal government by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC)?

“We were in Nigeria in May 2016, when the federal government announced the removal of subsidy on petrol and went on to increase the pump price of petrol to N145 per litre.

“The same APC people, who protested against removal of subsidy and increment of petrol price to N140 in 2012, defended the removal in 2016 and increment of pump price to N145.

“In 2017 budget of the federal government, provision was not made for the payment of fuel subsidy, so also that of 2018. So where is the N26 they are subsidizing one litre of petrol with coming from? Is the Buhari-led government spending fund not appropriated by the national assembly?”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

