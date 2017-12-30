You Don’t Need Drugs For Sex, "3 Minutes Is Enough For Sex" – Nigerian Doctor In UK
I know ladies will be appalled to hear this kind of lecture but the truth is, its coming from a certified Nigeria medical doctor based in United Kingdom and is as authentic as information and sex education can get.
The doctor, Olufunmilayo, has assured men who come within 3-5 minutes of s3xual intercourse that nothing is wrong with them as many would want to believe. Answering an inquiry from a friend who lasts just 3 minutes during s3x and uses drugs to stay longer before ejaculating during s3x, the young doctor said a person should only be concerned if he barely lasts a minute.
As a blogger, I will advise men to out this doctor’s advice in perspective else you may lose your girl friend or even your wife. 3 minutes is not even enough to cook Indomie let alone to satisfy a woman on bed.
See his tweet below….
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!