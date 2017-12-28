 You Don’t Need Your Pastors Blessings- Charly Boy | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

You Don’t Need Your Pastors Blessings- Charly Boy

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Charly BoyCharles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, wrote a letter to the people stating you don’t need your pastor’s blessings to succeed in 2018. Earlier in the year he wrote an open letter to Buhari over the people of Biafra stating he had hoped Buhari could quell the tension and turn the economy around…

The post You Don’t Need Your Pastors Blessings- Charly Boy appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.