Young drivers, drunk pedestrians fuel road carnage – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Young drivers, drunk pedestrians fuel road carnage
Independent Online
Johannesburg – Driver and pedestrian behaviour on Gauteng's roads is not changing for the better, causing the holiday season carnage to overtake that of 2016. Community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has revealed that fatalities on the province's …
Nkosi-Malobane: ANC not going the Zimbabwe route on land expropriation
People to blame for record road deaths
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!