Young female Mechanic gets recognition from Abia State Governor

Clement Chidinma, a young female mechanic from Abia State was honoured by the State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

The young lady diverted from what ladies are known for , Makeup artist, hairdresser, fashion designer e.t.c. She decided to be different by joining the men’s world to repair motorcycles, bikes and tricycles.

She makes good use of the social media by advertising her work. She became lucky when the state governor honoured her. She is also an undergraduate at Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture MOUAU studying Mechanical Engineering.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

