 Young Lady burnt to death for breaking up with boyfriend | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Young Lady burnt to death for breaking up with boyfriend

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Young Lady burnt to death for breaking up with boyfriend

Another sad story from South Africa. Earlier this year, a young lady was killed and buried by boyfriend in South African.

A young lady, Irene from South African too has lost her life in the hand of the guy she called a boyfriend. She was burnt to death for breaking up with boyfriend.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Friends made it known that Irene Khutletlang tried to break up with her abusive boyfriend, Thapelo Bosture Dioke before her death. After she announced the break up news to her boyfriend, out of anger he set her on fire.

It happened on the 26th of December 2017.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.