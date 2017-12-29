Young Lady burnt to death for breaking up with boyfriend

Another sad story from South Africa. Earlier this year, a young lady was killed and buried by boyfriend in South African.

A young lady, Irene from South African too has lost her life in the hand of the guy she called a boyfriend. She was burnt to death for breaking up with boyfriend.

Friends made it known that Irene Khutletlang tried to break up with her abusive boyfriend, Thapelo Bosture Dioke before her death. After she announced the break up news to her boyfriend, out of anger he set her on fire.

It happened on the 26th of December 2017.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

