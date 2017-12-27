Your Bae will cheat on you if you don’t look different – Liz Anjorin

Liz Anjorin, Nigerian actress shared some facts about life on her social media page. She talked about how money can cause depression and low self-esteem.

She also shared how a faithful partner can turn to a cheat if the other partner is not taking of himself/herself.

According to her, money can change anybody. She said if you have the money, take care of yourself.

Read her post below:

”Facts about life…Devil is MANIPULATING your DESTINY if you have the money and can’t have real attires for yourself …‎

Don’t kill yourself with depression, dress well and elegantly… You can’t be wearing it cheap and expecting a guy to buy you a G-Wagon – that’s a big cheat to yourself..‎ Inferiority complex brings depression and depression brings sudden death, especially to women.. What you wear determines how men will price you, you can’t wear it cheap and expect Dangote to eye you, you can’t dress shabbily and expect to impress the Real-Men.. While you’re busy spending thousands on meaningless things, the wise ones spends wisely on wears and jewelries.. Wear something unique and classy then go out and catch fun, because Real men won’t come to you, you need to walk to them.. And for those that has Bae, let your Bae see you with something different..

.

Back to guys, some of you like wrist-watches and shoes but behold, the texture of what you’re wearing speaks a lot, you can’t be wearing casual outfits and expecting people to issue a mouth-watering contract to you… Regardless of your age or tribe, you need something that call attentions.. As a guy, if you dress and you didn’t get a complement from ladies, believe me, your attire is a waste… If you want to look unique and elegant, check my showroom to get what you’ve not seen before for male and female.. A lot of people have met fortune through what they wear and a lot have lost fortune through what they wear, if you like it simple: don’t blame your Bae for cheating..

While some ladies are looking like baby doll, you’re there saying I like it simple, anyway na your own be that because life itself is not simple(aye gan le koko like oju eja??)…

Oto oro bi isokuso ni ..am in my office come and beat me ??‎”.

