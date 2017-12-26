 Your lies against Buhari cannot diminish his popularity – Communications Minister, Adebayo Shittu tells PDP | Nigeria Today
Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Minister of Communications, Barrister Abdulraheem Adebayo Shittu has declared that condemnation and criticisms from those in opposition parties against President Muhammadu Buhari cannot diminish the President’s popularity among Nigerians. Shittu noted that lies against the President, mostly from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will not affect the popularity of the President because the people of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

