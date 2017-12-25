Yuletide: British Airways slashes fares for Business Class passengers – Vanguard

Yuletide: British Airways slashes fares for Business Class passengers

Vanguard

The British Airways (BA) says it has introduced slashed its airfares for its Business Class customers and the general public who are willing to travel during the first half of 2018 in the spirit of the Yuletide. British Airways. It said the slashed …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

