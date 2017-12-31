 Yuletide: FCT minister frees 114 inmates in Kuje prison | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yuletide: FCT minister frees 114 inmates in Kuje prison

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

MINISTER of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has  freed no fewer than one hundred and fourteen inmates from Kuje prison after their  court stipulated fines where paid by the administration.  He announced the reprieve when the Presidential Committee on Prison De-congestion visited the Kuje Medium Security on Thursday to review cases […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.