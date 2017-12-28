Yusuf Buhari: Nigerians blast president over failed health system in Nigeria
Nigerians on Thursday berated President Buhari over what they described as failed health system in Nigeria. This is in reaction to report that Buhari’s only son, Yusuf has been flown to Germany for treatment. Some Nigerians said the development was confirmation that all is not well with the health sector in Nigeria. However, others set […]
