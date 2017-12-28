 Yusuf Buhari: President’s wife, Aisha placed on bed rest | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yusuf Buhari: President’s wife, Aisha placed on bed rest

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Aisha, mother of ailing Yusuf and wife of President Muhammadu Buhari has been placed in bed rest at Cedacrest Hospital in the nation’s capital, Abuja. DAILY POST reliably gathered this Thursday night. The private health facility is where Yusuf was rushed to Tuesday night after his involvement in a bike accident. A source told our […]

Yusuf Buhari: President’s wife, Aisha placed on bed rest

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.