Zahra Bahlewa-Moi humbled by Global Restaurant of the year 2017 Award – The Standard
|
Zahra Bahlewa-Moi humbled by Global Restaurant of the year 2017 Award
The Standard
We're humbled and very grateful for the milestone this year. As a business woman I'd first like to appreciate the pioneers who laid the foundation of business for us, especially Mrs Evelyn Mungai-Eldon who ignited the spirit of entrepreneurship for …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!