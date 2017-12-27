 Zimbabwe: Davido to Have Best Fun With Zim Fans – AllAfrica.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zimbabwe: Davido to Have Best Fun With Zim Fans – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Herald

Zimbabwe: Davido to Have Best Fun With Zim Fans
AllAfrica.com
Organisers of the upcoming Davido concert that is set to take place at Alexandra Sports Club on Friday say the musician will utilise the few hours that he will have in Zimbabwe to have the best fun for the festive season. 2Kings Entertainment are
Davido wait over?NewsDay

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.