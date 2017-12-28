 Zimbabwean Army Chief who helped Remove Mugabe sworn in as VP | Nigeria Today
Zimbabwean Army Chief who helped Remove Mugabe sworn in as VP

Posted on Dec 28, 2017

General Constantino Chiwenga, the Zimbabwean Army Chief who led the military takeover that saw the end of Robert Mugabe‘s 37-year rule, has been sworn in as one of 2 Vice Presidents, News24 reports. Chiwenga, who retired from the military just last week, taking the oath of office, promised to be “faithful” and to “obey, uphold and defend […]

The post Zimbabwean Army Chief who helped Remove Mugabe sworn in as VP appeared first on BellaNaija.

