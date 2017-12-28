Zimbabwean Army Chief who helped Remove Mugabe sworn in as VP
General Constantino Chiwenga, the Zimbabwean Army Chief who led the military takeover that saw the end of Robert Mugabe‘s 37-year rule, has been sworn in as one of 2 Vice Presidents, News24 reports. Chiwenga, who retired from the military just last week, taking the oath of office, promised to be “faithful” and to “obey, uphold and defend […]
Comments
