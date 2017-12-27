Former Zimbabwe army chief Chiwenga sworn in as vice president – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Former Zimbabwe army chief Chiwenga sworn in as vice president
Eyewitness News
Recently retired army chief Constantino Chiwenga, who led a de facto coup last month that ended Robert Mugabe's 37-year rule, was installed as Zimbabwe's vice president in Harare on Thursday. Zimbabwe vice president Constantino Chiwenga. Picture: AFP …
Zimbabwe ex-army chief Chiwenga sworn in as VP
Best of 2017: What's next for Zim: Mnangagwa sees white farmers as key to revival — report
UPDATE: Zimbabwe's ex-army boss sworn in as vice president
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!