 ​US offers Super Tucanos to Nigeria – Flightglobal | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

​US offers Super Tucanos to Nigeria – Flightglobal

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

​US offers Super Tucanos to Nigeria
Flightglobal
The US ambassador to Nigeria has presented a letter of acceptance to the Nigerian air force for the sale of 12 Embraer A-29 Super Tucanos, Nigerian officials say. “The US ambassador also indicated the readiness of relevant US Government officials to

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.