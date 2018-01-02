US offers Super Tucanos to Nigeria – Flightglobal
|
US offers Super Tucanos to Nigeria
Flightglobal
The US ambassador to Nigeria has presented a letter of acceptance to the Nigerian air force for the sale of 12 Embraer A-29 Super Tucanos, Nigerian officials say. “The US ambassador also indicated the readiness of relevant US Government officials to …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!