$1.3 billion NNPC Cash: EFCC lack basic understanding – Diezani Alison-Madueke

Former Minister of Petroleum resources; Diezani Alison-Madueke, says the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFFC) lack basic understanding on the working of the presidency

She made this known when responding to a report that she withdrew $1.3 billion from the account of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

In a statement signed by her media aide; Clem Aguiyi, Diezani said she acted on the basis of written approvals and directives given by the president, which approvals were given after written requests from the relevant security agencies were made to the president.

She said at such instances, as in fact the article clearly shows, a service chief or intelligence chief, makes a written request/appeal to Mr President outlining whatever urgent and critical security needs of the nation they consider imminently paramount, at any given point in time.

According to her, if such a request received the approval of the president, the president may direct that the requested funds be drawn from a security budget maintained by NNPC, or that the funds be sourced from elsewhere.

“Where the president directs the minister of petroleum resources, in writing, to make the payment from the NNPC, the minister in turn, directs the GMD NNPC in writing to execute the directive of the president. NNPC then wires the funds from one of its major foreign bank accounts, or from the CBN, directly to the stipulated account of the particular branch of the armed services, or intelligence unit, or department, that initiated the request. It is not within the powers or discretion of any minister to question, flout or disregard the written directives of the president, including that of the incumbent president.” She said

Diezani maintained that it is impossible and implausible for any monies under such presidential directives to be diverted during the process. She disclosed that Any and all amounts approved and directed by Mr. President to be paid were executed exclusively by NNPC directly from NNPC’s foreign and or, Central Bank of Nigeria accounts, to the stated recipients.

“Therefore, let it be very clear, that all funds disbursed by these banking institutions on behalf of NNPC are easily and openly traceable, and the process cannot and should not be utilised for the distortion of facts, vendetta or political mischief.”

