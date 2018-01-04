1 Killed As Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Invade Community in Ondo

A middle age woman has been hacked to death after her farm was invaded by suspected Fulani herdsmen at Arodoye community, in Akure South local government area of Ondo state . The herdsmen was also said to have dismembered the woman’s body with machete, after destroying over 200 acres of farmlands in the area. Briefing […]

The post 1 Killed As Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Invade Community in Ondo appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

