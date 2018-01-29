 10-year-old commits suicide in Delta | Nigeria Today
10-year-old commits suicide in Delta

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in News | 0 comments

There was pandemonium in Ujevwu, in the Udu council area of Delta State, after a 10-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide. The boy, identified only as Emmanuel, allegedly took his own life on Friday after returning from school with his younger sister in unknown circumstances.  Nigerian Pilot learnt that it was the second time the deceased […]

