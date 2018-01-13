100 schools to benefit from SDGs teaching program in Edo

At least 100 schools and communities are to benefit from the teaching of two of the 17 United Nations sustainable development goals, SDGs, in Edo state by the Initiative for Climate Education and Energy Awareness, ICEEA. The President of the NGO, Mr Victor Osehobo who stated in an interview that so far the two benefitting […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

