1000 Edo Farmers To Benefit From NIRSAL Cassava Programme

All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), says no fewer than 1000 farmers and youths in the state will benefit from the Nigeria Incentive Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Landing (NIRSAL). The Edo North coordinator of AFAN, Alhaji Abdullahi Oshiobugie, stated this in Benin. He also disclosed that no fewer than 1000 hectares of cassava […]

The post 1000 Edo Farmers To Benefit From NIRSAL Cassava Programme appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

