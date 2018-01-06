 1,050 Boko Haram insurgents surrender, many still at large – Army | Nigeria Today
1,050 Boko Haram insurgents surrender, many still at large – Army

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Army on Saturday confirmed that 1, 050 insurgents had surrendered to troops in Lake Chad and Monguno general area of operations. The army warned surrounding communities to watch out for the fleeing Boko Haram insurgents as their enclaves in Lake Chad region come under intense onslaught. Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director, Army […]

