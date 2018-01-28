11 Art Exhibitions You Need To See In 2018 – Daily Trust
|
The Copenhagen Post – Danish news in english
|
11 Art Exhibitions You Need To See In 2018
Daily Trust
2018 is going to be another bumper year for the arts in South Africa, with major openings happening throughout the country. With so much happening, it's hard to know what to pick, so we gathered details from some of the biggest and best names in the …
Late January Art: Catching up with a wave of new exhibitions
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!