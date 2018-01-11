 11 Decaying Dead Bodies Of People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen Recovered In Taraba State (Graphic Photos) | Nigeria Today
11 Decaying Dead Bodies Of People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen Recovered In Taraba State (Graphic Photos)

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

11 new corpses allegedly killed by Fulani herdsmen have been discovered in Katibu,Taraba state.Some of the dead bodies were found rotten almost beyond recognition. See photos below…  

This post was syndicated from Ngyab .

