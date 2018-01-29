 11 reasons you can’t get a credit card – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

11 reasons you can’t get a credit card – The Punch

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

11 reasons you can't get a credit card
The Punch
If you want a credit card, you have to go through the approval process. The credit card issuer will review your application information along with your credit history to determine whether you qualify for the credit card, according to www.thebalance.com

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.