12 charges for Palestinian teen girl who slapped Israeli soldiers in viral video

A 16-year-old Palestinian girl was charged with assault by an Israeli court on Monday after video footage showed her hitting an armed Israeli soldier in the face, local media reported. Ahed Tamimi is accused of other attacks on Israeli security forces as well. Her mother, Nariman, was also been charged by the Israeli military court […]

