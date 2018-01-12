 12 reportedly Killed and 48 Wounded in Maiduguri Suicide Bomb Attack | Nigeria Today
12 reportedly Killed and 48 Wounded in Maiduguri Suicide Bomb Attack

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

About twelve people have been killed and 48 others wounded in a suicide bomb attack in Maiduguri on Wednesday. Eyewitnesses said the mayhem was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which was detonated by a male suicide bomber at Alai Fadawu market on the outskirts of Maiduguri. One other male bomber detonated the IED […]

