13-year-old Wins Lagos Grows Talent Show

The just concluded edition of the popular talent show “Lagos Grows Talent” saw 3 talented individuals win the ultimate cash prizes. The audition for “Lagos Grows Talents” witnessed thousands of individuals troop in en mass to showcase their various talents at the biggest talent show organised by the Lagos State Government. The auditions which started […]

