2 Canadians Kidnapped In Kaduna State, Nigeria, 2 Policemen Shot Dead

Two Americans and two Canadians have been kidnapped in Kaduna State, North-west Nigeria. The spokesperson of the Kaduna Police Command, Mukhtar Aliyu, provided details of the kidnap on Wednesday. He said two policemen attached to the expatriates were also killed in a gun duel as they tried to rescue the foreigners. Mr. Aliyu earlier said […]

The post 2 Canadians Kidnapped In Kaduna State, Nigeria, 2 Policemen Shot Dead appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

