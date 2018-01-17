2 Fake CBT Centre Operators Arrested In Lagos

– 2 Fake CBT Centre Operators Arrested In Lagos. – Police have arrested two men who are running a fake Computer Based Test centers in Lagos for engaging in an illegal registration of candidates for the 2018 UTME. The suspects, Bamigbade Ajibola and Amoo Moshood were reportedly the owners of Vision Computer Academy in Ibeju Lekki area …

